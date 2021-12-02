Old school fashion

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At 77, Ammini K N is full of energy. It is common to see her fidgeting with things around the house — fixing lunch and packing her bag in the morning to get a spot on the front bench before the first bell rings. This diligent uniform-clad septuagenarian is a second-year student at the Fashion Designing and Garments Technology in Government Technical Secondary School at Pampady in Kottayam district.

Having retired as district employment officer in 2001, Ammini is is now catching up with her teenage classmates in costume designing. “Clothes and stitches have always intrigued me. I first picke up a needle and a thread when I was eight. The colourful threads and intricate stitchings received rave comments from my teachers. Till sixth grade, I continued the practice . During my service tenure, I used to brush up on my skills. When I retired, I seriously started looking at colleges,” says Ammini, a resident of Thiruvathukkal in Kottayam district. She had to strike a few colleges off her list owing to hefty fee and long distance.

“I didn’t know that the Technical Secondary School near my house had a course in fashion design. Had I known about this place before, I would have joined much earlier,” quips Ammini, who was also a mathematics teacher. Initially, she was going to study fashion with a couple of her friends. “But they told me to stay home. My daughter had also stopped me initially as she was worried about my travel and how I will get along with the children who are much younger than me,” she adds.

Not listning to their criticisms, Ammini went ahead and enrolled herself. “My husband was supportive. When I reached the institute I was a bit worried whether the staff would mock me or become all judgemental. It was then that the superintendent asked me to give the application a shot, his words motivated me,” says Ammini.

A year down, Ammini is in awe of the course and her teachers. “When Ammini joined the course I was doubtful whether she could pick up the practical side of the course. Her immense desire to learn is indeed visible in the work she does. She even practises the lessons when she’s at home and is always eager to learn,” says Sabeena M, teacher at the Government Technical Secondary School. From basic sewing and making full-sized outfits to surface ornamentation, the course teaches everything.

Fashion technology is not a piece of cake, utmost patience, concentration, and practice are essential to excel, claims Ammini. You give a measurement, she can can stitch the best outfit of it. “I can do churidar, stitch A-line frock, surface ornamentation, and place the designs correctly which would enhance the beauty of any outfit,” says Ammini.

Chasing her late passion, Ammini is breaking all odds and proving that age is just a number. Before this, to keep herself engaged Ammini used to make special sweets and send them to the stores in her hometown. “As long as you are healthy, age shouldn’t stop you from moving ahead. If you stay concerned about what society will think, you’ll never pursue what you want,” says Ammini.