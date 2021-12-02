STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Schools struggle to finish portions

With SCERT’s Focus Point delayed, schools and teachers balancing both offline and online lessons are apprehensive of finishing lessons in time

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: As schools in the state are slowly getting used to physical lessons, teachers and students are trying hard to make up for the lost time. Though discussions are under way to extend class hours, teachers will still find it hard to finish the syllabus for the year, as they lost most of the academic year to online classes. To add to this, due to the lack of school buses and private vehicles, many children in primary classes are still at  home and taking online lessons. 

Illus: express

Higher secondary teachers said many of them are yet to start the practical classes in laboratiories. Since classes are functioning at half the strength and class hours have been reduced, a student gets only one-fourth of the time he/she used to get in school. 

This reflects badly on final examination results too. Focus Point by SCERT was put forth to address this — where students are required to study only selected portions from every subject to compensate for the class hours they missed. 

However, the department is yet to introduce the Focus Point. Director of State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Dr R K Jayaprakash said a ministerial decision is pending. “We are also waiting for a green signal from the Union HRD ministry,” he said.

Balancing two streams

Arun Kumar R, who works at Madhava Vilasam Higher Secondary School in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, said teachers are managing online lessons too besides physical classes, and this is why it is harder to finish the portions in time. Some schools are also skipping online classes to reduce the additional burden on teachers, he said. 

“The main concern is that we may not finish the portions in time,” said Arun, who is also the state president of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (AHSTA). If portions are not completed, the evaluation will have to be liberal as it was last year. Alternatively, the examination dates should be extended, he said. 

Physical lessons are bound to improve the mental health of kids and that is why it is being promoted, said CEO of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Anwar Sadath. He added that Victers will continue broadcasting classes as usual, except the extra classes for Class 10. “Only 25 per cent of the classes are being covered at school. So, the lessons from Victers will support the kids’ learning process. Even if the physical classes are extended till evening, these broadcast lessons will continue, at least till the end of this academic year. The scheduling of the same will be decided later,” he said. 

Lack of transportation is yet another problem. Most school buses haven’t passed fitness tests and private vehicles have limitations when it comes to ferrying  kids. In effect, parents who cannot dropkids to school, have to depend on online classes. 

“The teachers insist every student record the follow-up session of online lessons and send it to them through WhatsApp. Though the class is being held only for an hour, they are getting enough homework to practise the portions too,” said Soumya C S, a parent from Thiruvananthapuram, whose kids are taking online classes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schools offline classes online classes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp