Change of guard in Chellanam panchayat

A month after ousting CPM from power, the Chellanam Twenty20 with support from Congress wrested power in Chellanam panchayat on Thursday.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:06 AM

KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution for Chellanam. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Representational image. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A month after ousting CPM from power, the Chellanam Twenty20 with support from Congress wrested power in Chellanam panchayat on Thursday. KL Joseph of Chellanam Twenty20 was elected president of the panchayat while Anita Sebastian of Congress assumed office as vice-president. In the election held on Thursday, the Congress - Chellanam Twenty20 combine wrested power with support from 12 of the 21 members.

“We have set our goals for development of the panchayat,” said K L Joseph. “The priority is to build seawall and groynes to control coastal erosion. The state government has launched a `144-crore project and we will extend all help to implement it. Another plan is to revive pokkali farming. We will also implement a project for silt removal to end the flooding woes of eastern parts of the panchayat ,” he said.

