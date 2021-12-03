Godowns in residential areas cause concern

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: The inability of local bodies to lay down clear demarcations between industrial and residential zones in the city is creating unrest among residents. Many complaints about illicit godowns functioning in residential areas without occupancy certificates and other clearances have surfaced in Kochi lately. Private parties are doing this by allegedly influencing executives. The loading and unloading activities happening at night is keeping residents, especially young children and the elderly, awake.

According to the residents of Pottakuzhy in Pachalam, a godown functioning in their area took a licence from the corporation on the pretext of constructing dormitories. Later, the building was changed into a godown. The RTI details clearly state that the building was given residency and dormitory status in 2016 and later, the corporation converted it into a commercial licence (Group F). As per the law, only structures with a Group H occupancy certificate can have godowns in them.

“Our lives have become miserable due to the presence of many illegal godowns and warehouses on either side of Pottakuzhy main road and inside the Link Park colony where we reside,” says Abraham Isaac who has been fighting a case against an illegally constructed 20,000sqft godown situated hardly five metres away from his bedroom. The road in front of this godown is hardly 3.5 meters wide, which, as per rules, should at least be seven metres.

“I have a three-year-old daughter and a 70-year-old mother at home. They are finding it difficult to stay in my own house because of this,” he says. Lorries enter the premises late into the night, creating noise. The loading and unloading also create a disturbance when families are asleep.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court in August 2020 to take necessary action against such godowns. However, residents allege that the corporation secretary has not taken any measures to address it. Repeated calls to him went unanswered.

“We are not against the businesses or other establishments, but the noise is making it hard for us to live here. Christmas is nearing and the rush will be more. When the trucks arrive, they also block the road,” said Thomas, another resident.