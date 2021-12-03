STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Police, Unicef to launch internet safety campaign

With more and more children getting hooked to the internet unaware of the dangers of the cyberworld, the Kerala Police have launched a cyber-safe project.

Internet;mobile phones

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Titled ‘D-SAFE’, it is the first such project being launched in the state in association with Unicef. It is being implemented in association with social policing projects like the Student Police Cadet (SPC), Children and Police and Child-friendly Police Station.

Community Police Officer Anoob John said the project aims at building a new online culture that will help children develop self-respect and confidence. “In the first stage, one lakh SPC cadets, their teachers and parents will participate. D-SAFE project materialised after the concept was thoroughly studied by experts in law, psychology and others,” he said. 

IG and SPC nodal officer P Vijayan said the project will play a key role in imparting practical cyber knowledge to children for keeping them safe.

“It aims to provide useful help when it comes to the cyberspace,” he said. First, teachers and parents — the persons who are in constant contact with the children — will be provided training, he said.

Anoob said, in Ernakulam, classes on cybersecurity will be held for 1,000 parents. They will be divided into five batches and the classes will be spread over three days, he said. The classes will be led by master trainers who have been trained at the Kerala Police Academy.

Unicef Kerala Police
