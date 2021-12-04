Miss Kerala 2021: Stealing hearts and aiding minds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gopika Suresh, 23, who hails from Kannur was crowned Miss Kerala 2021 at an event held in Kochi. Livya Liffy is the first runner up and Gagana Gopal bagged the second runner up.

It was Gopika’s first time on the ramp. The post-graduate clinical psychology at CMR University in Bengaluru, she has never modelled before and her priority now is finishing studies.

“I see myself becoming a clinical psychologist in the future. But I would also like to indulge in other things,” said Gopika, who also wants to take up dance professionally. She has taken a liking to the modelling industry too. “During the journey towards becoming Miss Kerala, I realised that I was comfortable with cameras and ramps,” she said.

“During graduation, my friends used to tell me to give Miss India pageant a try due to my height. But during my UG days, I was very busy with dance programmes. This time, when the opportunity came knocking, I sent in my application,” said Gopika.

The first runner up Livya Liffy is a second-year B Tech student at Kanjirapilly Amal Jyothi College of Engineering while Gagana Gopal is an undergraduate student of Sports and Exercise Science at Melbourne in Australia.