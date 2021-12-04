STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Models’ death: NDPS cases likely against Syju’s ‘rave party’ friends

The police are also confident that the cases registered against Syju based on the videos of suspected rave parties recovered from his mobile phone can be proved even without the seizure of drugs.

Syju Thankachan

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After registering nine cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Kakkanad native Syju Thankachan, who was arrested in connection with the car crash that killed three persons on November 1, the police are likely to arraign his friends who attended suspected rave parties in the NDPS cases.

The police are also confident that the cases registered against Syju based on the videos of suspected rave parties recovered from his mobile phone can be proved even without the seizure of drugs. Kochi City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju said the police have identified some of the persons who are seen in the videos abusing drugs in parties attended by Syju. “We are tracing them. Once their role in the abuse of drugs is confirmed, we will arraign them in NDPS cases,” he said.

On whether the police can prove the NDPS cases against Syju without the seizure of drugs, Nagaraju said there are provisions for it. Meanwhile, the police will interrogate No 18 Hotel owner Roy J Vayalat again. The deceased — models Ansi Kabeer, Anjana Shajan and their friend Muhammed Ashique — had attend the night party at the hotel before the accident. Roy recently underwent angioplasty and will be questioned once his condition is stable.

Excise registers one more case against No 18 Hotel
Kochi: The excise department has registered a case against the No 18 Hotel for supplying liquor till late in the night on October 31, after which three persons — including two models — died in a car accident while returning from the night party held there. The excise had earlier conducted a raid on the hotel on October 23 and found that liquor was served at the hotel till late in the night. Based on the raid, the department registered a case and suspended its bar licence on November 2. However, it later decided to register a second case against the hotel after a police report filed in court stated that liquor was supplied till late in the night on October 31 before the accident killing the three persons took place. 

