Priests’ forum objects to saying Cardinal’s name during Mass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The members of the Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum, a body of priests from various dioceses of the Syro Malabar Church, said on Friday that it was against their conscience to say the name of Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church, in the midst of the Holy Mass. Cardinal Alencherry has “challenged the decision of Pope Francis”, the members said in the statement.

“Even after the Metropolitan vicar granting dispensation for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, those favouring the implementation of the new mode with the support of some members of the Permanent Synod are causing ruckus in some regions including the Faridabad diocese, which also invoked the Canon 1538. Deliberate attempts are made to create misconceptions in the exemption that we received,” said Fr John Ayyankkanayil of the Forum.