STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Priests’ forum objects to saying Cardinal’s name during Mass

Deliberate attempts are made to create misconceptions in the exemption that we received,” said Fr John Ayyankkanayil of the Forum. 

Published: 04th December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The members of the Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum, a body of priests from various dioceses of the Syro Malabar Church, said on Friday that it was against their conscience to say the name of Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Church, in the midst of the Holy Mass. Cardinal Alencherry has “challenged the decision of Pope Francis”, the members said in the statement.

“Even after the Metropolitan vicar granting dispensation for the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, those favouring the implementation of the new mode with the support of some members of the Permanent Synod are causing ruckus in some regions including the Faridabad diocese, which also invoked the Canon 1538. Deliberate attempts are made to create misconceptions in the exemption that we received,” said Fr John Ayyankkanayil of the Forum. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp