Southern Naval Command’s daredevil skills on display in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An impressive show of daredevil skills and armed operations in Kochi backwaters, organised by Southern Naval Command (SNC) as part of the Navy Week 2021 celebrations, kept the crowd at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi enthralled on Saturday evening.

The Operations Demonstration (Op Demo) showcased the capability of the Navy and provided an insight into the operations at sea. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was the chief guest at the event hosted by SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi.

The demonstration commenced with a simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercrafts by marine commandos. The 90-minute demonstration included special operations by them, from air and water, operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters and slithering operations demo.

Fixed wing aircraft Dornier, the anti-submarine warfare helicopter Seaking 42 B, Advanced Light Helicopter as well as the Chetak helicopter participated in the formation fly past. As many as seven ships of the Southern Naval command undertook various demonstrations which included simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing on the deck of the ship. INS Kochi, the indigenously built guided missile destroyer, INS Tarangini, INS Shardul, INS Sarvekshak, INS Sujata and the Fast Attack Crafts INS Kabra and INS Kalpeni participated in the demonstrations.

The marine commandos displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation. A 30-man contingent from INS Dronachraya performed continuity drill displaying precise discipline and skills in weapon handling. The display concluded with a beating retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony. All naval ships in harbour were illuminated during the sunset ceremony. Earlier, the governor addressed the officers and men of SNC on secularism in the context of constitution and thanked them for their support to state in fighting Covid and assistance in rescue and relief operations.