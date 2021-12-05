Woman says she was gangraped at hotel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe after a 27-year-old woman filed a complaint that she was subjected to gangrape by three persons at a hotel in Edachira, Kakkanad. Salin Kumar, 31, a native of Alappuzha, has been taken into custody based on the details provided by the woman hailing from Malappuram. Search is on for the other two identified as Shameer and Ajmal.

Police said the alleged rape took place on December 1 and 2 after the woman went to the hotel at the invitation of Salin. Police said the two were friends. The woman told police that the accused spiked her soft drinks. They also locked her in one of the rooms, took videos and threatened to circulate them.

“We are on the lookout for the owner and manager of the hotel. The woman is said to be into modelling. We have produced her before a magistrate and recorded her statement. Shameer and Ajmal have been absconding ever since the complaint was filed on Friday evening,” said a police officer.