First responders to be taught sign language

State project officer Joe George of KSDMA said the project aims to teach sign language to first responders. 

Published: 07th December 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sign Language

For representational purposes

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: To enable first responders to help the differently abled during disasters, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will launch a first-of-its-kind course on functional sign language under its Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction project. 

It is being rolled out with the help of NISH (National Institute of Speech and Hearing). State project officer Joe George of KSDMA said the project aims to teach sign language to first responders. 

“During calamities, it is difficult for them to communicate with the differently abled. Our aim is to train civil defence volunteers, fire department officials and police. Training for the first batch will be held soon and we expect a minimum of 50 responders to attend the course which would be held online,” said Joe. KSDMA is also planning to impart a training programme on rescue and evacuation of people with special needs including elderly and bedridden patients. 

“The training would enable the responders to handle the situation better,” said Joe. As part of the programme — strengthening of emergency response capabilities of differently-abled people — launched in 2016, KSDMA has trained nearly 3,000 people with disabilities across the state. It will hand over the programme to Social Justice Department soon. 

“We piloted the project and want the social justice department to take over, identify the gaps and go ahead with the project. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has written an appreciation letter to the chief secretary to consider our programme as a role model for other states. We have received requests from states like Tripura and Sikkim to help implement the programme in their states,” he added.

