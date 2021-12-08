STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
158 cases against private bus operators

As part of the drive, special squads were formed at Kochi Traffic West and Kochi Traffic East Police Stations.

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a three-day special drive, the Kochi police have filed 158 cases against private bus operators for flouting norms. The special drive concluded on Tuesday.After receiving many complaints of speeding and misbehaviour by bus employees, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju ordered a special drive against buses plying in Kochi city.

As part of the drive, special squads were formed at Kochi Traffic West and Kochi Traffic East Police Stations. “It has come to the notice that accidents involving private buses have increased. Apart from passengers, the safety of people travelling in private vehicles is also affected due to the rash driving. To regulate such dangerous driving, the special drive was launched on Sunday,” police stated in a press release.

On the first day of the special drive, 32 petty cases were registered against operators in Kochi. On Monday and Tuesday, 77 and 49 petty cases were registered, respectively. Apart from it, separate cases were registered against private buses for rash driving during the three days long drive. 

Aishwarya Dongre, deputy commissioner (law and order/ traffic) said strict action would be taken against private operators found flouting norms. “Safe journey for passengers in private buses will be ensured. The licence of bus employees will be cancelled if they found misbehaving with passengers. The permit of the private buses would be suspended if the traffic laws are not followed,” she said.

