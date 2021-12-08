STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Lover’ threatens to circulate nude pics of woman, demands Rs 25 lakh

Man, father booked; incident came to light after woman tried to end her life on Sept 19

Published: 08th December 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have filed a case against a man and his father for allegedly threatening to circulate nude pictures of a woman on social media.The case, based on a complaint filed by the father of the woman, said the man has been blackmailing her family to pay him Rs 25 lakh not to publish the photos.

According to the police, the duo was in a relationship and the accused person was using his proximity as a ‘lover’ to threaten the woman. The ordeal came to light after the woman’s failed attempt to end her own life on September 19, 2021.

When her father asked her why she decided to take such an extreme step, the woman revealed that the accused person had taken her to a lodge and engaged in a sexual relationship with her on two occasions, when she had landed in Thiruvananthapuram from China where she had been pursuing an MBBS course from 2017. He also took her nude photographs and started demanding money. 

The police said the latest development took place at a time when there was already friction between the families of the woman and the accused man, after the former’s family registered a police complaint against the man for harassing her by making advancements. Though a case was registered based on the complaint, it was later withdrawn on the family’s request. 

The police have registered a new case against the man and his father based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father. The case was initially registered with the Valiyathura police on October 7, but was later transferred to the Munambam police after the probe found that the accused person had tried to manhandle the woman, her father and a relative at a hotel in Cherai beach on October 4, where they had all come to settle the issue amicably, the police said. The woman’s father told the police that the accused at the hotel reiterated the demand for money to delete the objectionable photos from the phone.

Meanwhile, the attempt by the man’s father to avail of anticipatory bail backfired when the sessions court rejected his plea. The 58-year-old father claimed that the story put forward by the woman’s father was false, adding that the meeting in Cherai was a discussion to arrange a marriage alliance between the duo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp