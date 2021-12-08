Monson Mavunkal case: ‘Antiques’ to be examined by ASI special team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The zonal director (Chennai) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will form a special team to re-examine the antique items kept by conman Monson Mavunkal in his museum at his rented house in Kaloor, Ernakulam.

After Monson’s arrest, officials from the Thrissur unit of the ASI and the state archaeology department had inspected the antiques at his museum and found that a majority of them were fake, crime branch officials said.

“For a few other items, the ASI team has recommended a detailed examination. This will be done by a special team formed by the zonal director, as instructed by the ASI director. We are awaiting their report to file a chargesheet,” an officer said.

The crime branch has completed the probe in the case against Monson for cheating six businesspersons, which had led to his arrest. The probe team is looking to file the chargesheet before the end of this month.