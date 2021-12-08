STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shehreen Aman— a braveheart battling to make ends meet on FAST lane

After finishing lunch at school, Shehreen Aman, a Class IX student of RPM High School, walks swiftly to the Kumbalam Toll Plaza on National Highway 66.

Shehreen Aman selling FASTags near Kumbalam Toll Plaza on the National Highway 66 | Albin Mathew

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: After finishing lunch at school, Shehreen Aman, a Class IX student of RPM High School, walks swiftly to the Kumbalam Toll Plaza on National Highway 66. Flashing a FASTag card on the sidewalk, Shehreen waits desperately for a vehicle to pull up. Occasionally, she holds up a banner under the scorching sun to make herself visible to passengers who are casually driving by.

Come what may, Shehreen is at the plaza selling FASTags every day for a month now. She is not doing this for some extra cash, but to support her family that comprises her mother, a temporary staff at the Ernakulam Medical College, and a 10-year-old brother, who is suffering from Mitral regurgitation (MR) and is deaf by birth. He has undergone four major surgeries. Shehreen has been balancing work and studies for a while now. The 14-year-old ran a ‘kulukki sarbath,’ shop for three years till the lockdown happened. 

“My mother works hard to take care of me and my brother. I have seen her crying because she doesn’t have Rs 100 to take my brother to school. If I can be of any help, that would be good. I had to shut the kulukki shop when the lockdown was declared, and couldn’t restart the business. I couldn’t afford to stock the ingredients,” says Shehreen.

Shehreen rushes to her FASTag stall right after lunch and stays there until dark. “It’s a race. Couple of others also sell FASTags there. Even if I wave at a vehicle, it might stop at another seller and that costs me a sale,” she says. On some days, despite standing for hours and skipping meals, Shehreen sells hardly two tags. “Tags cost Rs 300 and Rs 500. When I sell them, I get to keep Rs 70 and Rs 100 respectively. On some days, I won’t even sell a single tag,” says Shehreen.

Shehreen is unperturbed by the comments passed by locals for doing the odd job. “She has to. If a situation arises where I can’t provide for the family, she should be capable enough to take over,” says Shahanas V K, Shehreen’s mother, who has been a temporary medical staff since 2004. Despite many requests to ministers to appoint her as a permanent staff under special consideration, nothing came through. 

“If I am a permanent staff, at least there will be job security. My kids will benefit from it. It’s been over a decade and I am trying to get the ministers’ attention,” she says. Shehreen is a hard worker who also wants to keep studying. “I make sure to study atleast two hours daily in the evening. I aspire to become an IPS officer,” she added.

