23 trainees left in lurch after Air India Express terminates course sans notice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The training of the 2019-20 cabin crew batch of the Kochi-headquartered Air India Express (AIX) was terminated without any notice, the students said on Monday.

The training of the 49th batch comprising 23 trainee cabin crew was terminated citing the company’s loss and shortage of flights, students said.

To raise the issue, the trainees will hold a protest outside the Air India Express headquarters in Kochi at 10.45am on Tuesday.

“Our batch had completed classroom training. Just a few exams and flight training were left. Due to the outbreak of Covid, the training was stopped. We patiently waited for things to return to normal. When we requested AIX management to resume training, they informed us that our batch has been arbitrarily discontinued after putting us on hold for two years,” said a trainee from the 49th batch.

Despite facing a shortage of cabin crew and normal flight operations, the Air India Express management was silent on the issue.

The institute officials refused to comment on the allegations raised against them.

The future of these 23 cabin crew are in jeopardy as they have lost lakhs of rupees and two years of their professional lives.

“We cannot join any other airline without clearing the DGCA exams and two trial flights which the institute is supposed to provide,” said another student.

“We were on the verge of completing our training and signing the contract with the company. We were assured by our HR and IFS Training Department that our training will resume once things are normal. But on April 23, we got an e-mail saying our training was discontinued and our offer letter was cancelled. Most of the students have surpassed their age limit for applying for cabin crew jobs. We had spent around Rs 5 lakh for the training in the hope that we would be hired,” she added.