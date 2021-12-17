STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Helmet for your baby

The road transport ministry issued a draft rule notification recently proposing helmets and safety harnesses for kids who are between nine months and four years old 

Published: 17th December 2021 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Baby Helmet

For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The central government made helmets mandatory for kids above the age of four while travelling on a motorcycle, amending the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) brought an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, making helmets mandatory for children who are between nine months and four years old. 

They have to wear a fully covered crash helmet or a bicycle helmet and a safety harness while riding pillion.

The motorcyclists have also been directed not to increase speed more than 40kmph while carrying children below the age of four.

The new rule has reportedly become a matter of concern for helmet manufacturers, parents and health experts. 

Availability

According to many parents, securing helmets for children above the age of four itself is an ordeal. If the rule makes helmets mandatory for infants, the situation may become worse, they say. 

Manufacturers can only start production when the weight and size are finalised. This means, there will be a period during which the availability will be close to nil.

A rule that came out on 

June 1 mandates using helmets that bear the ISI mark. “Even before the Centre considered passing a law, many parents used to purchase helmets for small kids as a safety measure, sometimes even as a toy for them. But they won’t qualify once the new notification is passed. The earlier rule on mandatory ISI mark will also trigger a shortage,” said Santhosh Arackal, proprietor of Toyo Auto Agencies, Ernakulam.

Kerala does not manufacture helmets. They are often sourced from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“Many companies are yet to produce ISI-certified helmets for toddlers,” added Santhosh.

Must for road safety

According to the data published by MoRTH, road accidents have claimed 30,148 lives in 2019. Of the fatalities, 15% were children under 18.

“Accidents involving kids are showing only negligible increase over the past few years,” said Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer P M Shabeer. In Kerala, two kids are seen riding pillion on most bikes.

“If children are seen without helmets, a fine of Rs 500 is imposed on the parents. A case will not be registered against the kids. Around 20% cases registered monthly are against adult pillion riders in the state,” said Shabeer.

Kids suffer the most when accidents happen. “Children are often held by their parents or pillion riders (usually mothers) who sit sideways on two-wheelers. The seating position itself is unsafe as they lack support, and they hardly use any protection. It is better to not take infants on two-wheelers,” says S Mahes, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram.

Harmful for babies

The new notification has also left the health experts perplexed. Some of them opine the rule may discourage parents from taking kids below four years on two-wheelers.

“Regardless of how small the helmet is, it strains the muscles. Helmets protects the head, but the neck injury it causes in infants is unavoidable, especially during long rides,” said Dr S Mahesh Kumar, senior consultant, Orthopaedic department.

A child’s skull only reaches full growth when they are two years old. “Medical experts would advise you to not take kids on two-wheelers,” he adds.

Parents too gave a mixed response. 

“Kids already find it difficult to wear masks. Helmets will be heavy for their soft heads, and they’ll tend to bend their heads while travelling. This can be dangerous. It is better to direct parents to use a baby carrier, so the baby can lie on the rider’s body safely,” says Nimisha, mother of a one-year-old.

IT professional Pournami Azad supported the decision. “My child is five years old. She has been wearing a helmet since she was three — even before the rule was put forth. Helmets are a safety measure and should be worn regardless of age,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Baby Helmet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp