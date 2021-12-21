STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘We win by empowering ourselves’

"The concept of 'We, Not Me' is not new. In fact, it is one that is engrained in our nation's collective conscience.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We do not win by destroying others but by empowering ourselves, and that victory belongs to all,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran while speaking at the inaugural event of the ‘We, Not Me’ campaign conducted by the NSS Unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and the Young Communicators’ Club. The event was held on the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day.

“The concept of ‘We, Not Me’ is not new. In fact, it is one that is engrained in our nation’s collective conscience. We should be proud that we have always been messengers of human solidarity. The identity of ‘we’ takes birth as we understand ourselves and the people around us because it shows us that we are all the same. No one is meant to be a lone island,” Ramachandran said. 

