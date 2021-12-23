Covid deaths: Solatium given to 424 applicants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid financial aid was distributed to 424 eligible applicants in the district. A taluk-level camp was conducted in the district on Tuesday for those who are yet to apply for Covid financial aid. According to officials, as many as 1,436 applications were received and 846 were found eligible for the aid.

The application can also be filed online through the website of www.relief.kerala.gov.in. The applications should be filed with supporting documents including Aadhaar, ration card, death declaration document issued by the DMO or Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) certificate issued by the additional district medical officer (ADMO). The state government provides Rs 50,000 for those eligible as solatium.

According to the health officials, Rs 2.12 lakh has been distributed so far. “Strict directions have been given to village officers not to reject an application if the beneficiary has not submitted on his own. Anyone related to the beneficiary can submit the application on behalf of the person,” said an official.

Dist reports 575 cases

Kochi: The district on Wednesday reported 575 new Covid cases. Test positivity rate stood at 7.29%. Meanwhile, 502 Covid patients recovered from the illness.