Kerala HC allows wedding in virtual mode for couple

The Kerala High Court has allowed a couple to register their marriage online after the groom got stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions owing to a surge in Covid cases.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:51 AM

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has allowed a couple to register their marriage online after the groom got stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions owing to a surge in Covid cases.

Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on a petition filed by Rintu Thomas of Kozhikode seeking a directive to the marriage officer of Malayinkeezhu sub-registrar office to allow her fiance to appear online to register their marriage.

The petitioner and Anantha Krishnan Harikumaran Nair, both lawyers, had decided to get married on December 23 and submitted a notice of intended marriage. As the groom, who is in the UK doing his master’s, could not travel, she sought to direct the marriage officer to permit the duo to hold the marriage in virtual mode.

Justice Nagaresh cited an earlier order by the High Court which permitted a couple to get married online when the parties could not appear physically due to the pandemic. Hence, the court directed the marriage officer to solemnise or register the marriage, as the case may be, under the Special Marriage Act via the online mode.

