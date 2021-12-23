STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nostalgia cakes for Christmas  

Hard-icing cakes, a thing of the past, is coming back to the Malayali table this season. Their popularity is skyrocketing in T’Puram. But in Kochi, these delicacies are difficult to find

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: B P Deepu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Come Christmas, rich plum cakes decorated with hard icing or royal icing were a usual sight in bakeries across the state. There was a time when the celebrations were incomplete in houses of almost all without cutting of hard-icing cakes. These scrumptious sweets, made using plum cakes or butter cakes and decorated with a stiff frosting of roses and other flower designs have been a favourite for many. The cake evokes a feeling of nostalgia and is back with a bang this Christmas. 

More inquires are flowing in at Thiruvananthapuram-based food groups about the availability of the royal icing cakes of half and one kilo. The situation is not that different in Kochi, but these goodies are not available easily in the city.

The cake which was a usual part of every celebration has now been limited as Christmas special cakes at the Eastern Bakery which, one of the oldest bakeries in the city. 

The present owner Mohanan says, “I have been taking care of the bakery for the past 60 years. Recently, with the advent of other fresh cream cakes and flavour cakes like black forest hard-icing cakes has been sidelined. But during Christmas, we have many regular customers for it, especially elder citizens and children born in the ’90s. Some customers buy these cakes and gift them to their children settled in other cities,” he says. 

The cakes are a trip down memory lane for Advaith V S, a 34-year-old techie. For him, it was a regular ritual during his childhood at Christmas time to eat and gift the cake to his family and friends. “I was on the lookout for it which was more like extinct species. Searching on the EAT Trivandrum group I found it was available in Eastern Bakery. For me, it is a cake of emotion,” he says. However, it is also baked by a few home bakers in the city. The many enquiries in food groups made homebaker Bindu G S to prepare hard-icing cakes since last year. 

“I am a fan of these delicacies. I bake them in plum and butter cakes. The plum hard-icing cakes are served on the third day as the ingredients will be blended only then and it has a good shelf life too comparing other fresh cream cakes. Chocolate, butterscotch and butter hard-icing cakes are also popular this year,” says Bindu who has been baking for a decade.

Rare sight in Kochi

However, In Kochi finding these delicacies of yesteryear is a difficult task. According to Sunayna Abid, one of the popular home bakers in Kochi, there is less interest in hard-icing cakes for Christmas celebrations. “There are only a few cake lovers who are into royal icing cakes. Last year, I had baked a cake for a client for his elder parents who love hard-cing. This year, so far I haven’t received such orders,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp