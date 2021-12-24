STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Import of drugs: Customs carries out searches at two houses

A team from Bengaluru, assisted by Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, searched residences at Thammanam and Palarivattom. 

Published: 24th December 2021 06:36 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs on Thursday searched the houses of two youngsters suspected to be part of a major drug peddling racket. A team from Bengaluru, assisted by Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, searched residences at Thammanam and Palarivattom. 

Sources said customs was monitoring the gang for the past six months. Recently, they intercepted a courier in Bengaluru from which LSD stamps were found. “This is a major drug peddling racket that source synthetic and party drugs from Portugal, Spain and Cuba.

They were peddling LSD stamps, MDMA and methamphetamine. The gang was on our radar after it planned a rave party at Kochi in April. They had brought a popular DJ, but the event did not take place,” sources said.

Customs has recovered documents related to the booking of couriers from the suspects’ houses. “Both are college students and are currently absconding. Though the case is registered in Bengaluru, we are also probing the involvement of the gang in drug seizure incidents in Kochi,” sources said.

