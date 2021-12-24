INS Sudarshini visits Iran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy’s sail training vessel INS Sudarshini is on the culmination phase of its deployment to the Gulf region as part of the Navy’s efforts towards familiarising friendly foreign navies on various facets of operations and training on board sail training platforms and extending bridges of friendship, said Defence spokesperson Commander Atul Pillai. The vessel was docked at Port Sahid Bahonar at Bandar Abbas in Iran on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The ship was escorted to the port by IRIS Zereh and accorded a warm welcome by the Naval band of IRI Navy at the jetty. A delegation of the IRI Navy and Naval Attaché from the Indian embassy received the ship.

The reception was followed by an on-board visit by Ambassador of India to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra. The commanding officer, accompanied by the Naval attaché of India, called on the Iran Navy’s commander. Various issues including mutual cooperation between both navies for the purpose of training cadets were discussed.

Iran Navy’s director of training Capt Hamza visited the ship along with a team of officers. They were provided an in-depth overview of the functioning and features of the ship. Iran Navy trainee officers designated to undergo sail training visited the ship for a familiarisation tour. Practical information on seamanship, sail arrangement, rope work and the technicalities of sail training were shared.