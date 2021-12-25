STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Drunch’ed in Xmas spirit

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty’s Christmas Drunch market has a little of everything — food, drinks, shopping and celebration!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thai Soul, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty’s signature Asian restaurant, is shimmering in the Christmas spirit. The restaurant is hosting their season special Drunch Market, featuring signature Thai dishes, wine and beverages, and an elaborate flea market featuring local vendors from around the city.

The speciality of the Thai soul is its authentic Asian food — everything from dim sums to sushi is out of this world, and all thanks to its Asian chef Chef Somporn Damkaew.  Chef Somporn hails from Southern Thailand and has been cooking up creative and delicious Asian inspired dishes across the world. He trained under renowned Thai chef Supattra Boonsrang.

Another speciality of the Drunch gathering is the flea market set up just outside Thai Soul, in association with Wonderland Popup. Every week, a new set of local small businesses are invited to set shop there. “We don’t collect rent or fees from them. The idea is to provide these local vendors a space to showcase their products and for our customers to have an unparalleled, personal shopping experience,” says Shana Susan Ninan, Marketing Communications Manager of the hotel.  

At Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Mulavukad
On December 25
From 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm
Pay Rs 2,800 + taxes 
Contact +91 75933880454

Today’s market

  • Chenille — Speciality yarn products
  • Heads up for Tails — online pet store for all your pet supplies and pet products
  • The Wild Peaches
  • Soilscents — natural beauty care products
  • Body Sattva
  • Kadhaa
  • The village decor
