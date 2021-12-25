STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flavours of joy

Ring in X’mas with some delicious recipes you can make for your family and friends today

Published: 25th December 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 

Tandoori Cauliflower
(Recipe by Richa Gupta@my_foodstory)

Ingredients

  • Cauliflower head (approx. 1000 - 1200 gm) 1
  • Onions large 
  • quartered 3
  • Potatoes 
  • quartered 3
  • Oil 3 tbsp
  • Hung curd 1 cup
  • Red chilli powder 2 tsp
  • Kashmiri chilli powder 1 tsp
  • Turmeric powder ½ tsp
  • Coriander powder 2 tsp
  • Chaat masala powder 1 tsp
  • Garam masala powder 1 tsp
  • Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Coriander Chopped for garnishing
  • Lime Juice

Method

  • Wash the cauliflower and remove the stem and leaves, while keeping the flower whole.
  • Fill a large pot (big enough for the cauliflower) halfway with water and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, carefully place the cauliflower and blanch for 5 minutes. Strain and let the cauliflower cool down a bit.
  • Mix together curd, a tablespoon of oil, both chilli powders, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, ginger garlic paste and salt till blended.
  • Once the cauliflower is cool, rub the curd mixture on the cauliflower, potatoes and onions. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
  • Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
  • Brush an oven proof skillet or roasting pan large enough to fit the cauliflower with oil.
  • Place the cauliflower in the skillet along with onions and potatoes and brush with oil. Bake for 20 -25 minutes till the top is golden brown and the cauliflower is cooked through. (Half way through, brush once more with oil)
  • Squeeze lime juice and sprinkle coriander leaves on top. Serve immediately.

Gambas Pil Pil
(Recipe by Gautam Krishnankutty@gonzogarbanzo)

Ingredients

  • Tiger prawns with head, shell and tail intact, devein the prawns through the shell 6 - 8 large
  • Dried Kashmiri chillies dry roasted until browned and smoky 2
  • Salted butter 150 gm
  • Garlic cloves 10
  • Fresh sage leaves 3
  • Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 tsp
  • Chenin Blanc White wine 1/4 cup
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Heat an earthenware dish (a Kerala fish chatti will work) with a lid on high flame.
  • Add the butter, the garlic, the roasted chillis and the sage and cook until the butter is foaming and lightly browned.
  • Add the prawns and the wine and bring the butter back to a boil.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Turn off the flame and cover with the lid.
  • Let it sit for 5 min and then serve with a crusty ciabatta or baguette to dip into the prawn infused butter.
