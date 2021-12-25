Flavours of joy

KOCHI:
Tandoori Cauliflower
(Recipe by Richa Gupta@my_foodstory)
Ingredients
- Cauliflower head (approx. 1000 - 1200 gm) 1
- Onions large
- quartered 3
- Potatoes
- quartered 3
- Oil 3 tbsp
- Hung curd 1 cup
- Red chilli powder 2 tsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder 1 tsp
- Turmeric powder ½ tsp
- Coriander powder 2 tsp
- Chaat masala powder 1 tsp
- Garam masala powder 1 tsp
- Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Coriander Chopped for garnishing
- Lime Juice
Method
- Wash the cauliflower and remove the stem and leaves, while keeping the flower whole.
- Fill a large pot (big enough for the cauliflower) halfway with water and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, carefully place the cauliflower and blanch for 5 minutes. Strain and let the cauliflower cool down a bit.
- Mix together curd, a tablespoon of oil, both chilli powders, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, ginger garlic paste and salt till blended.
- Once the cauliflower is cool, rub the curd mixture on the cauliflower, potatoes and onions. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
- Brush an oven proof skillet or roasting pan large enough to fit the cauliflower with oil.
- Place the cauliflower in the skillet along with onions and potatoes and brush with oil. Bake for 20 -25 minutes till the top is golden brown and the cauliflower is cooked through. (Half way through, brush once more with oil)
- Squeeze lime juice and sprinkle coriander leaves on top. Serve immediately.
Gambas Pil Pil
(Recipe by Gautam Krishnankutty@gonzogarbanzo)
Ingredients
- Tiger prawns with head, shell and tail intact, devein the prawns through the shell 6 - 8 large
- Dried Kashmiri chillies dry roasted until browned and smoky 2
- Salted butter 150 gm
- Garlic cloves 10
- Fresh sage leaves 3
- Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 tsp
- Chenin Blanc White wine 1/4 cup
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat an earthenware dish (a Kerala fish chatti will work) with a lid on high flame.
- Add the butter, the garlic, the roasted chillis and the sage and cook until the butter is foaming and lightly browned.
- Add the prawns and the wine and bring the butter back to a boil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Turn off the flame and cover with the lid.
- Let it sit for 5 min and then serve with a crusty ciabatta or baguette to dip into the prawn infused butter.