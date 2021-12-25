STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimeen, tilapia bumper through caged farming

Members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities at Nettoor and Ezhikkara in the district had a bumper harvest of pearlspot (karimeen) and tilapia through cage fish farming.

Published: 25th December 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Sreedevi self-help group with the fish they farmed under the guidance of the CMFRI on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities at Nettoor and Ezhikkara in the district had a bumper harvest of pearlspot (karimeen) and tilapia through cage fish farming. The eight-month-long cage farming was carried out under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

‘Sreedevi’ self-help group of Thandassery Colony in Nettoor which includes 22 Scheduled Tribe families harvested a yield of 600kg of pearlspot and 1,300 kg of tilapia from four cages. While pearlspot attained a growth of an average 300g while tilapia got an average weight of 650g. 

The families were provided with cages and ancillary facilities, fish seeds and feed by the CMFRI. Five SC families benefited from the cage farming at Ezhikkara as they managed to harvest 250kg of tilapia from one cage. A team of researchers from CMFRI led by K Madhu, Rema Madhu and Rajesh N coordinated the cage farming ventures.

