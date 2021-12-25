STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC stays move to hand over LP school land to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya

Both the parents and teachers were concerned that their wards would not get a chance to continue their education if the government surrendered the land for this purpose.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief to the 171 students of M A Aboobacker Memorial Panchayat Lower Primary (MAAMPLP) School, the Kerala High Court has stayed the move to acquire the land and buildings of the school for the purpose of setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on the school premises. 

The order issued by Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V J stated that any further action in this regard shall be taken only after obtaining sanction from the government, which will be subject to further orders from the court. 

“The learned pleader on instructions had submitted a report before the district collector on October 22  stating that the proposal for granting temporary accommodation of Kendriya Vidyalaya in MAAMPLP School, Kakkanad, is not feasible. It is further submitted that the collector has now addressed the secretary, general education department, and any further action shall be taken only after obtaining sanction from the government, which shall be subject to further orders to be passed by this court in this writ petition,” the court said.

The parent teachers’ association (PTA) had opposed the district administration’s decision to hand over the building and land to set up the Kendriya Vidyalaya, as they feared that the move would put the future of students in trouble. 

Both the parents and teachers were concerned that their wards would not get a chance to continue their education if the government surrendered the land for this purpose. The court will hear the petition on January 10.

