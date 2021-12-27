STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61 amphibian, 44 reptile species identified in Parambikulam reserve

A detailed survey of the amphibian and reptile diversity in Parambikulam Tiger Reserve has identified 61 species of amphibians and 44 species of reptiles in the tiger reserve.

Melanobatrachus indicus

Melanobatrachus indicus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A detailed survey of the amphibian and reptile diversity in Parambikulam Tiger Reserve has identified 61 species of amphibians and 44 species of reptiles in the tiger reserve. A survey in 2016 had found 41 species of amphibians in Parambikulam.

“Among the 61 species, 37 are endemic to the Western Ghats and 11 endemic to Kerala. While most of the amphibians in Kerala breed during the southwest monsoon there are some burrowing species in the rain shadow region that breed during the retreating season. So we conducted the survey during the two monsoons which helped identify more species,” herpetologist Sujith V Gopalan told TNIE.

The 44 species of reptiles include 12 species endemic to the Western Ghats and two endemic to Kerala. Among these species were Travancore Tortoise, King Cobra and large-scaled green pit viper. Among the amphibians, Mercurana myristicapalustris popularly known as swamp tree frog was recorded for the first time in the tiger reserve.

This species was found in Vazhachal forest in 2019. Melanobatrachus indicus, a rare terrestrial species, popularly known as galaxy frog, was found at multiple locations. This frog is the flagship species of Mathikettan Shola forests. Uperodon mormorata, popularly known as Indian dot frog, which is rarely seen south of Palakkad has been found for the first time in Parambikulam reserve.

Another rare species spotted was Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis or purple frog, which lives in burrows and comes out only for a day for breeding. Herpetologist Sandeep Das had submitted a representation to the government urging to declare purple frog as the state amphibian.

During the visual encounter survey, intense and systematic searches were made through a specific area or habitat for a prescribed period. The survey was coordinated by Parambikulam Tiger Reserve deputy director Vysak Sasikumar, and conducted by Sujith V Gopalan and conservation biologist Vishnu Vijayan with support from forest staff.

