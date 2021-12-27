Passing-out parade of CIAL rescue and fire force batch held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passing out parade of the new members of the Airport Rescue and Fire Force (ARFF) of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) was held here on Sunday. Thirteen junior assistant trainees who completed a four-month training programme will join CIAL’s 105-member ARFF.

CIAL selects candidates having diplomas in electrical engineering after various examinations. The ARFF training programme is conducted at the Airports Authority of India’s centres in Delhi and Kolkata.

However, the training could not be conducted there this time due to Covid. So, CIAL’s Aviation Academy took over the training programme and obtained accreditation from the ICAO.