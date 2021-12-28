152 species of rare birds spotted during Bird Race survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 152 species of birds were spotted in the Thiruvananthapuram Bird Race 2021 conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The birds were observed from eight sites and included rare species like the Chestnut-winged Cuckoo, Eurasian Blackbird, Black Baza and Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. The highest count was from Palode — 84 species.

The survey was held at locations like Bonacccord forests, Arippa forests, Kallar-Ponmudi forests, Palode forests, Akkulam - Veli wetlands, city areas, Punchakkari wetlands and Kottoor forests. The race was an ode to the bird diversity in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the most hyped spottings were at Punchakkari wetlands, otherwise known as the birding hotspot of the city. The team expressed concern over the habitat loss and degradation in the region due to drastic land-use changes and the recent heavy rains. “It was observed that people have started intruding into the marshes, mostly for photoshoots and this disturbs and scares the birds away,” the organisation said in a press note.

As many as 64 species were spotted in Ponmudi, 40 in Arippa forests, 44 in Bonaccord forests, 50 in Kottoor, 56 in Akkulam - Veli wetlands and 54 in Punchakkari wetlands. 32 species were observed in the Zoo Compound, paddy fields near Kesavadasapuram and the Kannammoola Thodu.

“We have been visiting these birding hotspots for the Bird Race event, observing the birds as well as the overall positive and negative changes in the habitat and documenting it. We have been able to bring many youngsters into Nature and bird watching and also develop a cadre of bird experts in the capital city,” said Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director (Kerala), WWF.

The survey also found that the bird count from Arippa forests was slightly low this time as compared to previous observations. Bonaccord species were also found to be less disturbed due to low maintenance of the tea plantations and fewer human interventions.