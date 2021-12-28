STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jolt to New Year celebrations in Kochi

The night curfew announced by the state government from Thursday till Sunday in the light of Omicron scare will play spoilsport for New Year celebrations in the city.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The night curfew announced by the state government from Thursday till Sunday in the light of Omicron scare will play spoilsport for New Year celebrations in the city. In the wake of the government decision, hotels, clubs, residents’ associations and others will have to wrap up the celebrations by 10pm, since City police will strictly enforce the restrictions.

It is learnt that the department has already issued strict directions to the hotels to follow the government guidelines.“Mass gatherings in public places will be banned these days. Instructions will be issued to churches, asking them to advance the New Year mass and similar prayers,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, police will also beef up  security in the district. Likewise on Christmas night, the City police will deploy 23 control room vehicles (CRV), 23 station mobiles, a Romeo patrolling party and a foot patrolling party besides the traffic police. 

Officers in uniforms as well as mufti will be deployed at shopping malls and major junctions. Considering the chances of rave parties being organised on New Year Eve, venues for DJ parties and other celebrations will be kept under surveillance.

