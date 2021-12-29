Pleat it right!

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Flared pleats are in this New Year and we cannot keep calm! Kochi-based designer Divya Susan Raju and her online fashion boutique Susan Lawrence is reinventing pleated clothes and their potential this festive season. Pleats on maxi-length dresses in various hues are playfully classy when teamed up with simple accessories. Divya is exploring pleats in various fabrics, including crushed cloth and satin. “I found that the pleats have a certain beauty that can embrace every skin and body type. So, I gave special focus to pleats while designing gowns and dresses this New Year and Christmas lineup,” she says.

Divya’s pleated dress collections come in plain colours like mustard yellow, red, white, forest green, black and others. The lack of embellishments and neck or sleeve embroideries sleeves add a bold look during any occasion. Tie-dye designs is another speciality. “Be it butterfly sleeves or puffs, pleated dresses are comfortable to wear for any occasion. People with heftier body types are often wary of wearing pleats, thinking it might accentuate their body weight. But trust me, it only beautifies your body. More women in the age group 20 to 35 are now showing interest in pleats,” says Divya, who is also a postgraduate in engineering.

Gowns are the best seller this season, she adds. Print, velvet, sequin, or shimmery fabrics are being preferred. “Apart from the complete pleated designs, customised pleat skirt portions are in demand too,” adds Divya.

@_susan_lawrence_