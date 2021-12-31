Cochin Carnival curtails, cancels events

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The resumption of the Cochin Carnival brought great joy to Kochiites this year. But like all other events, the government-imposed night curfew has dampened the excitement around Cochin Carnival too. Its organisers have decided to cut short the festivities.

“The events planned for December 31 and January 1 have been cancelled. The celebrations organised on Thursday were cut short,” said an official of the carnival organising committee. He added the event will wind up by 9pm to make it easy for visitors to reach back home by 10pm. “The events for the carnival ended on Thursday with classical dance and a kayaking competition,” he added.

According to the official, it was already decided to not burn the Pappanji effigy this year. Also, the carnival rally that usually sees the participation of all clubs associated with the festival, was also to be cut short.

“Launched in 1984, the festival has been a consistent part of Kochi’s annual celebrations except for last year. This year was its 38th edition,” said the official.