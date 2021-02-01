1.88 lakh children receive polio vaccine in Kochi

KOCHI: The district recorded 90.29% turnout of targeted children in the polio immunisation drive held on Sunday. According to the district health department, as many as 1,88,798 children below the age of five were administered the vaccine. However, 2,09,098 kids were expected to be part of the drive in the district. The health officials said that arrangements have been made to inoculate those who missed vaccination, at their homes, adhering to the Covid protocol. As many as 2,033 transit booths — at railway stations, bus stands, and airports — were set up by the health department for the drive. A total of 93 mobile teams have been deployed at various areas with the aim to immunise the kids of migrant labourers. As many as 4,631 kids of migrant labourers were also immunised as part of the drive.
