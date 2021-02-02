Kochi suburbs witness a spike in COVID-19 cases despite efforts of authorities

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the efforts of the Health Department in controlling the spread of Covid-19, an increasing number of cases have been reported in Maradu, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Rayamangalam panchayat in the district.

According to Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality, fewer awareness campaigns and lesser number of tests coupled with the relaxation of rules have contributed to the rise in positive cases in the area.

“Tests are being conducted only among symptomatic people while earlier it used to be conducted regularly among those in high-risk professions and vulnerable category. Frequent testing is also not being carried out in Nettoor, Kundannoor and Maradu North which comprise a substantial migrant population,” said Antony. He further said that cases of Covid-19 were only detected when people undergo treatment at hospitals.

According to health officials, Thrikkakara municipality has reported the highest number in the past six months.

Non-compliance with Covid-19 norms such as social distancing and wearing of face masks was pointed out as the major reason for the rise in cases, said Rasheed A, a resident.

He added that the police force must be strengthened near the District Collectorate to monitor Covid-19 violations.

“The government should ensure Covid protocol strictly in the areas that have reported a high number of Covid-19 cases recently. We have also decided to make announcements to create awareness among the public,” said Ajita Thankappan, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson.

According to a Rayamangalam resident, around 38 people from the area had contracted the virus after attending a marriage function in Keerampara panchayat. As per a member of a district surveillance team, many cases go undetected in areas outside corporation limits due to reduced access to health facilities.

“The places which have reported large number of cases also have a large number of floating populations. Those who are being identified by rapid response teams fail to report for tests as they want to avoid the difficulties caused due to isolation and quarantine,” he said.

Sreedevi S, additional DMO, said, “Areas with a large number of cases have been identified with the help of the Local Self Government Department. Surveillance has been strengthened in these areas”.

According to her, reopening of schools, theatres, shopping malls and restarting public transport are the main reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases.