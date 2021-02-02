STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi suburbs witness a spike in COVID-19 cases despite efforts of authorities

According to health officials, Thrikkakara municipality has reported the highest number in the past six months.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing | PTI

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the efforts of the Health Department in controlling the spread of Covid-19, an increasing number of cases have been reported in Maradu, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Rayamangalam panchayat in the district.

According to Antony Ashanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality, fewer awareness campaigns and lesser number of tests coupled with the relaxation of rules have contributed to the rise in positive cases in the area. 

“Tests are being conducted only among symptomatic people while earlier it used to be conducted regularly among those in high-risk professions and vulnerable category. Frequent testing is also not being carried out in Nettoor, Kundannoor and Maradu North which comprise a substantial migrant population,” said Antony. He further said that cases of Covid-19 were only detected when people undergo treatment at hospitals. 

According to health officials, Thrikkakara municipality has reported the highest number in the past six months.

Non-compliance with Covid-19 norms such as social distancing and wearing of face masks was pointed out as the major reason for the rise in cases, said Rasheed A, a resident.

He added that the police force must be strengthened near the District Collectorate to monitor Covid-19 violations.

“The government should ensure Covid protocol strictly in the areas that have reported a high number of Covid-19 cases recently. We have also decided to make announcements to create awareness among the public,” said Ajita Thankappan, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson.

According to a Rayamangalam resident, around 38 people from the area had contracted the virus after attending a marriage function in Keerampara panchayat. As per a member of a district surveillance team, many cases go undetected in areas outside corporation limits due to reduced access to health facilities.

“The places which have reported large number of cases also have a large number of floating populations. Those who are being identified by rapid response teams fail to report for tests as they want to avoid the difficulties caused due to isolation and quarantine,” he said. 

Sreedevi S, additional DMO, said, “Areas with a large number of cases have been identified with the help of the Local Self Government Department. Surveillance has been strengthened in these areas”.

According to her, reopening of schools, theatres, shopping malls and restarting public transport are the main reasons for the rise in Covid-19 cases.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID cases COVID 19 Ernakulam
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp