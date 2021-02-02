MT launches new OTT platform in Malayalam 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Roots, an OTT (over-the-top) platform that brings cinema, nature and culture under one roof, was launched by writer MT Vasudevan Nair here on Monday. World classic cinemas and vintage Malayalam hits can be viewed on the platform. The movie Backpackers will be the first film to be screened in Roots. It will be released on February 5. Roots also aims at giving a “visual language” to the compositions of famous writers and bringing world cinema closer to Malayalis.