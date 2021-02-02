Southern Naval Command gets new medical officer

KOCHI: Surgeon Rear Admiral Dinesh Sharma has assumed office as command medical officer of Southern Naval Command. An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune and, Dinesh was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1985. He has served in various naval establishments, including Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, Ministry of Defence, and Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Republic Day violence: Indian Newspaper Society condemns FIRs against journalists
Citizenship Act rules 'under preparation', Centre gets six more months
TN forest officials take wild elephant Rivaldo on a 10-km trek littered with fruits
Two FBI agents shot dead while serving warrant in Florida
Air Marshal Manavendra Singh takes charge as chief of IAF's Southern Command
Lionel Messi's multimillion dollar contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain