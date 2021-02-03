STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

GIFT City to be eco-friendly, without manufacturing unit

Authorities believe decision will dispel apprehension among people residing in the area

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By SHIBU B S & RAJESH ABRAHAM
Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City, slated to come up on 220 hectares at Ayyampuzha near Aluva, will not have any manufacturing unit. For the government has decided to conserve environment to the maximum extent possible.The authorities believe the decision will dispel apprehension among people residing in the area. The social impact assessment (SIA) for the project is under way.

“SIA has started and we will look into all kinds of impacts. We are committed to ensuring there will be no polluting industry in the GIFT City. That means no manufacturing industry will be included in the plan,” Alkesh Kumar Sharma, additional chief secretary, industries, told TNIE.He is heading the special projects in Kerala too.

The GIFT City is planned as an early bird project under the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (KBIC). The master plan for the project is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The CH2M HILL International Ltd (Jacobs Engineering Group) — the master planning agency — is preparing a detailed plan for the ambitious project expected to create over 1.2 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect employment opportunities, thereby giving a major boost to the state’s economic growth. 

“We are mainly planning knowledge-based and banking institutions in the GIFT City. The details will be finalised while preparing the master plan,” Sharma said. The project is expected to bring in investment for the development of trunk infrastructure to the tune of `1,600 crore, thereby building public-private-partnership (PPP) infrastructure worth `18,000 crore in 10 years.“Based on discussions with the local people, we have excluded those areas which are inhabited. The objective is not to displace people for this project, but acquire uninhabited land,” he said.

Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor to aid agri sector Regarding the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, Sharma said the land acquisition is progressing for the proposed infrastructure development projects set to come up in Palakkad. “The plan is to acquire 1,870 acres in Palakkad. We have already taken possession of 650 acres. On the stretch, we will have industrial units, strictly adhering to environmental norms.

The Palakkad project will also provide a thrust to the agriculture sector. In the district, we grow a lot of rice and vegetables. Hence, there is scope for agro-processing units. We are also looking at defence and aerospace industries in the corridor,” he said. Industrial units in places like Salem and Coimbatore too are set to be included in the corridor plan, Sharma said. The industrial corridor will be extended up to Mangaluru in Phase II. “We can expect projects in the Malabar area too,” he said.

Development of trunk infrastructure
The project is expected to bring in investment for the development of trunk infrastructure to the tune of H1,600 crore, thereby building PPP infrastructure worth Rs 18,000 crore in 10 years

The ambitious project is expected to create over 1.2 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect employment opportunities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIFT City
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp