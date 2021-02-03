Kochi native receives best cadet award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manya M Kumar, a native of Ernakulam, received the baton of recognition and medal of All India Best Cadet (Army Senior Wing) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the occasion of the Prime Minister’s rally. Manya, daughter of Manoj Kumar G and Dhanya S Menon, is currently a second-year Physics (Hons) student at Miranda House, Delhi University. She completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Naval Base, Kochi.

She also took part in the Republic Day parade held at Rajpath, Delhi in the NCC (National cadet corps) All India Girls Contingent. After being selected as the Best Cadet, (Army Senior Wing) from Delhi directorate, she represented Delhi directorate in the All India Republic Day camp where best cadets from all 17 directorates of India competed with each other in their category to be the All India Best Cadet.

Directorate selections look into various qualities of the cadets like general awareness, knowledge towards service subjects, communication skills and drill. “It was a privilege to be the All India Best Cadet (Army Senior Wing) and be a part of the Rajpath NCC Marching Contingent and the Prime Minister’s rally,” she said.