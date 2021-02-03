Kochi police nab two from Gurugram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police arrested two Haryana natives on charges of making phone calls threatening widespread bomb blasts in the state on Republic Day. The sleuths picked up Nidhin Sharma alias Khalid, 30, and Hakkam, 42, from their residences at Gurugram with the assistance of local police on Monday. The team headed by V B Anas, SI, Ernakulam North Police, left for Kochi on Tuesday with the arrested.

“The intention of the arrested is yet unknown and we could not divulge their political background at this stage. The accused will be brought to Kochi on Wednesday and senior officers will reveal more details in this regard,” said an officer with the investigation team.

It was on January 25 that North station SI Anas received a message warning widespread bomb blasts in the state on January 26. Subsequently, the officer alerted the top officials, including City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. Since a first information report is required to trace out the source of the message, a case has been registered at North station. The sleuths had identified that persons from Haryana were behind the incident and a team headed by Anas was sent for an inquiry on Sunday.