STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No work and no play: Children’s Park still under renovation

With less than two weeks remaining for the inauguration of Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park, also known as Ernakulam Children’s Park, renovation work has not  finished yet. 

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work progressing at a snail’s pace at the Priyadarshini Children’s Park | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With less than two weeks remaining for the inauguration of Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park, also known as Ernakulam Children’s Park, renovation work has not  finished yet.     As per the information provided by Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd, works such as restoration of pond, construction of entrance gate and landscaping are still pending ahead of the inauguration scheduled for February 15. A number of visitors have expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that it has taken almost three years for the government to make a headway with regard to the project. 

According to an official of the District Council for Child Welfare, the contractors have expedited works following instruction from authorities. “No extension has been allotted to KEL. They have also deployed more workers in completing the same,” the official said. The official dismissed complaints raised by parents regarding the safety of the rides installed at the park two years ago. 

“No issues have been reported by the technicians after inspection. The rides near the energy park were installed around 20 years ago. They are currently in a dilapidated condition but will be repaired before inauguration,” he said. Despite the inauguration, the public will only be allowed entry into the park after the government nod.  

Thomas C J, a previous visitor of the park, highlighted the improper maintenance carried out by the authorities which led to snakes having a free run inside the premises. “A snake was seen inside a merry-go-round three months before the renovation work began. Overgrown bushes near the pond made a safe hiding place for snakes. We also found damaged swings,” he said. 

S Gopakumar, city-based architect and founder of Better Kochi Response Group said, “We had completed construction of energy park, pond, musical fountain, railway track and children’s rides within three months when Gyanesh Kumar was the district collector. The current renovation work should not have taken more than six months to be completed.” 

Cost of renovation: 

H4 crore 
Pending works: Restoration of pond, construction of entrance gate, landscaping 
Time taken: Two years and eight months

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Children’s Park
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp