STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pipe laying turns daily commute an ordeal

Meanwhile, many are struggling to breathe because of the dust kicked up from the dug-up road.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged Thammanam-Pulleppady road | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala Water Authority digging up parts of Thammanam-Pulleppady road for laying water pipelines as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), commuting on the stretch has turned into an ordeal for motorists. Incidents of people falling into the pits have become a frequent affair. “It has become difficult to pass through the uneven stretch. Why can’t the authorities coordinate their work and execute it without creating trouble for the public?” asked Nazim M K, an auto driver.  

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vineetha P, a motorist, said, “We often use this stretch as a way to avoid traffic snarls on Banerji Road. With the ongoing work, this route is witnessing equally heavy traffic jams during peak hours.” According to shop owners in the vicinity, the callous approach by contractors is adding to the woes. “The work has been going on for a while. As workers haven’t filled the dug-up area, many heavy vehicles find it hard to move on the narrow lane,” said Micheal V, a merchant.

Meanwhile, many are struggling to breathe because of the dust kicked up from the dug-up road. “I am now forced to consult an ENT doctor due to dust allergy. My eyes have become reddish in the last couple of days and they itch quite a bit. All these issues started after the commencement of the work,” said Arun S, a shop owner on Thammanam-Pullepady road for the last 25 years. According to KWA officials, they have already remitted the required amount for repair to Kochi Corporation. 

“We have already directed the contractor to rectify the issue to avoid further difficulties for commuters. KWA has paid `4 crore to the corporation for the permanent restoration of the road. The civic body will initiate the works soon,” said an official in charge of the project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp