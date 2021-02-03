Pipe laying turns daily commute an ordeal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala Water Authority digging up parts of Thammanam-Pulleppady road for laying water pipelines as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), commuting on the stretch has turned into an ordeal for motorists. Incidents of people falling into the pits have become a frequent affair. “It has become difficult to pass through the uneven stretch. Why can’t the authorities coordinate their work and execute it without creating trouble for the public?” asked Nazim M K, an auto driver.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vineetha P, a motorist, said, “We often use this stretch as a way to avoid traffic snarls on Banerji Road. With the ongoing work, this route is witnessing equally heavy traffic jams during peak hours.” According to shop owners in the vicinity, the callous approach by contractors is adding to the woes. “The work has been going on for a while. As workers haven’t filled the dug-up area, many heavy vehicles find it hard to move on the narrow lane,” said Micheal V, a merchant.

Meanwhile, many are struggling to breathe because of the dust kicked up from the dug-up road. “I am now forced to consult an ENT doctor due to dust allergy. My eyes have become reddish in the last couple of days and they itch quite a bit. All these issues started after the commencement of the work,” said Arun S, a shop owner on Thammanam-Pullepady road for the last 25 years. According to KWA officials, they have already remitted the required amount for repair to Kochi Corporation.

“We have already directed the contractor to rectify the issue to avoid further difficulties for commuters. KWA has paid `4 crore to the corporation for the permanent restoration of the road. The civic body will initiate the works soon,” said an official in charge of the project.