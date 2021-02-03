Spring’s for delicate drapes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike most clothing lines with a virtual presence across many social media platforms and outlets in metropolitan cities, Bengaluru-based KEYAH’s physical presence is exclusively rooted in RAHÉL — a multi-designer concept store in Thiruvananthapuram, while virtually, their retail business runs on Facebook and Instagram. Characterised by a distinctive colour palette, with pops of unique dyeing techniques, geometric block prints and organzas, KEYAH’s sarees also have an innate delicate quality.

“KEYAH’s choice of colours and hand block prints kicked off as a style in 2015, when we introduced our line of ombré organza sarees, which uses a dyeing technique. We introduced pastels in 2014-15, which continued as a signature style and colour palette across our collections. Every season, we design and launch fresh colours and this is what makes us unique as a brand. We have a dedicated and talented team of designers, artists, and artisans. I couldn’t have done it without them.

RAHÉL has also helped us expand and create a niche customer base,” says Peena Roy, the designer. Peena acknowledges her grandmother and mother for instilling in her an interest in Indian fashion. “My family was always keen on working with textiles — their love for fabrics and experimenting with embroidery influenced me immensely. In 2014, I launched KEYAH. It started as a small business brand on Facebook and today we continue to grow through our Instagram account and RAHÉL,” she says.

KEYAH’s Spring Edit for 2021 is a refreshing take on nature, multitude of hues, contours and textures that have been incorporated into the collection. Accessorised with Aria by Kollatt Jewellers, the spring collection speaks volumes, albiet subtly, about the whimsical quality of the line. Comprising pieces such as ‘Blue Haze, Plum Berry, Emerald Sea, Moonshine, Scarlet Rouge and Chamomile’, KEYAH’s latest range is a beautiful ode to spring. “We have used fine hand embroidery, hand block prints and dyeing techniques along with some of our signature styles, making the sarees exclusive,” says Peena.

With 2020 heralding the rise of slow fashion and sustainable practices, several clothing lines found themselves adapting to the same. “During the nationwide lockdown, we experimented with various packaging material. We introduced biodegradable, non-toxic starch-based bags, which replaces and reduces the use of plastic, with the help of our packaging partners. Incorporating small but effective methods helps us create a path in the direction of ecological practices at KEYAH,” adds Peena.

You can find KEYAH’s collections on Instagram @keyah_label and at RAHÉL, Thiruvananthapuram.