A bowl of good health

Started by chef Jobin John, cloud kitchen Green Bowl serves healthy salads with a delicious twist

Published: 04th February 2021 06:50 AM

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The last decade has seen a fitness revolution of sorts the world over with people adopting a healthy lifestyle both for the sake of the environment and to ensure personal well-being. Consequently, the demand for restaurants, cafes and eateries catering to the health conscious has seen a steady increase especially in metro cities. Bringing the ‘Eat good, feel good’ concept to Kochi is chef Jobin John whose cloud kitchen ‘Green Bowl’ serves delicious salads, smoothies and gourmet pasta dishes from around the world.

Jobin worked for several renowned restaurants in India as well as in the Maldives and New Zealand. “I have always dreamt of starting my own food venture. After completing my graduation in catering science, I worked in several places which helped me sharpen my cooking skills and experience various cuisines,” said Jobin.

Green Bowl was started in November last year and eventually gained customers’ traction through Instagram. “Setting up one’s own food business is not easy. Initially, one of the major challenges I faced was finding a perfect spot for my kitchen and delivery partners. It was also hard to find equipment such as burners amid the pandemic,” he said.

Jobin ensures quality ingredients, including fresh vegetables, in his dishes. He sources vegetables and seasonal fruits from Ooty and Bengaluru and meat from Wayanad. “I want people to understand that eating a salad is not for those who are dieting or looking to lose weight. A good salad meal can help in boosting our digestive functions,” he added. Jobin hopes to open exclusive outlets for ‘Green Bowl’ across Kerala. The cloud kitchen also offers sushi, keto specific bowls and immunity booster preparations. Exotic vegetables, premium quality meat and seafood are the mainstays of Green Bowl.

Keto salad
Ingredients
Cucumber – 1
Rocket Lettuce – 150gm
Spinach – 100gm
Tomato – 30gm
Avocado – 35gm
Bell peppers (red & yellow) – 1
Broccoli – 30 gm
Pine nuts – 10 gm
Flaxseeds – 10 gm
Grilled chicken breast – 1
For dressing
Flaxseed oil – 250ml
Apple Cider Vinegar – 100ml
Olive oil – 250ml
Brown sugar – 35gm
Dijon mustard – 40gm
Salt and pepper (as per taste)

Method
Chop all the veggies into fine cubes and toss everything in a large bowl
Add all the ingredients mentioned for dressing into the bowl and mix well
Toss everything once more and serve cold.

Order on Swiggy or Zomato or via the Instagram @greenbowlkochi
 

Comments

