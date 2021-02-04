Home away from home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting a business in the highly competitive food and beverage sector is anything but easy. And if you are a home chef or baker with limited means, getting customer traction and figuring out logistics is nothing less than a mammoth task. Identifying this niche problem among a growing community of home-based ventures, Jiss Victor and Neeta Vijaykumar have founded ‘Homechefs On Wheels’, a Kochi-based food delivery service which acts as a bridge between home chefs and their customers.

“There was a huge demand for exclusive homemade food which is healthy and hygienic during the lockdown. This led to us thinking, why not make homemade dishes available for customers at their doorsteps? We figured it would help home chefs earn a regular income while customers can get to taste of 100 per cent homemade dishes,” said Neeta, a content creator.

She added that it was a challenge to identify home chefs who not only cook well, but also cater to factors such as hygiene, quality ingredients and price. “We mostly get home chefs or bakers on board by featuring their specialities on our platform. We mostly get requests from candidates who would love to join us. We filter the home chefs by organising a a tasting session and a kitchen visit. We always make sure that our home chefs have FSSAI license too,” said Jiss who is a fashion entrepreneur based out of Kochi.

Homechefs On Wheels not only coordinates the delivery logistics but also helps home chefs in streamlining their orders which are received on social media a day before. The duo is hoping to expand their service to some of the major metro cities in India.Customers can place their order via Instagram @homechefsonwheels or contact: 7356 616263