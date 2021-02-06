STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pythons find safe haven in Maradu ward, residents live in fear

Empty private lands overgrown with bushes located on either side of the Koladathu bund road also provides the snakes ample cover.

Published: 06th February 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

According to residents, this is the fifth time that the snake was spotted in the area. (File picture)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Koladathu bund in Ambalakadavu ward of Maradu municipality have been living in fear ever since a python was sighted in the area recently. Even though many residents are yet to encounter the large snake, a video of it crawling under the gate of  a house was captured on camera by a youngster from the locality who had seen it at night. 

According to residents, this is the fifth time that the snake was spotted in the area. Empty private lands overgrown with bushes located on either side of the Koladathu bund road also provides the snakes ample cover. “We’re surrounded by vacant plots. One of them has an abandoned house that hasn’t been cleaned for a year,” said Renu Jayaraj, a resident. 

The lack of proper lighting has added to the situation. “Presently, the only two electric posts in the area are located far from each other,” said Renu. Despite repeated complaints lodged with the residents’ association and the councillor, no action has been taken yet. “People also dump waste in the area,” said another resident.

According to Jaya Joseph, councillor, Ambalakadavu ward, pythons are repeatedly seen in the area post the construction of the railway track which runs through the middle of the ward. “If one snake is caught, another is spotted within 30 days,” she said. Jaya added, “I will press for providing street lights in the area before the municipality.” 

Forest officials of the Erumeli range office under whose jurisdiction the area comes said that they have been unable to respond to the calls due to the distance they need to cover to reach Ernakulam. “The jurisdiction should have been given to the Malayattoor division as they can reach the spot earlier,” he said.

