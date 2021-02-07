Corp to take action against roadside encroachment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A top-level meeting convened by the Mayor M Anilkumar on Saturday, which was attended by the district collector, city police commissioner and other stakeholders, decided to initiate steps to remove encroachments on footpaths by street vendors and shop owners.

“For smooth movement of vehicles, the encroachments by the roadside have to be removed. Street Hackers’ Policy should be formulated to deal with the encroachment of sidewalks. Identity cards will be issued to traders. A special council meeting will be convened to discuss the issue,” the mayor told the meeting.

Following this, District Collector S Suhas issued a directive to the city police commissioner to draw up a master plan of roads and also to conduct a joint inspection with the help of other stakeholders. “The menace posed by dangling cables poses a major threat to pedestrians and motorists. With help from the corporation, KMRL, Smart City, works department and police, stringent action will be taken to remove the cables,” said the collector.