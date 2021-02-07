Renovated children’s park in Kochi to open soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovated Indira Priyadarshini Park, more commonly known as the Ernakulam Children’s Park, would be thrown open to public within the next few weeks. According to officials concerned, the plan is to complete the renovation work in next two weeks. The park, located near the Marine Drive and the Ernakulam boat jetty, is closed since 2018. KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd) is tasked with the `4 crore renovation.

“The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown delayed renovation work. As per the earlier plan, the park was to be reopened in 2020. Now the work is in full swing. KEL authorities and the contractor have promised us to complete the work by February 15. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) also has assured to complete the work in front of the park before February 15,” said Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, who is also the chairman of the project’s work monitoring committee.

The committee, at a meeting on Monday, evaluated the progress of the work. “Once the work is completed, we would seek a date from the government for reopening. The park will surely be reopened before the summer vacation,” he said.District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is set up a mini water theme park and pool. Once completed, there will be pedal boats inside the park.

“We have invited expression of interest from reputed firms to set up, manage and maintain water theme parks and musical fountain. Applications are also invited to operate the mini water theme park. Revenue from the park will be shared. Pedal boat service can be started once the park is open. However, it would take a few months to complete the work on the water theme park,” said S Vijaya Kumar, secretary, Ernakulam DTPC.

As per the plan, a new entrance would be constructed. Similarly, the park will get new playing equipment. There will be a new energy park, buggy train, skating facility and computerised gaming area after the renovation. After the sprucing up, there will be a garden, cafeteria and a toilet complex. To increase the security, CCTV cameras would be installed in all nooks and corners of the park. “Even though it is known as the Children’s Park, people of all ages can visit. Once opened, the park will attract crowd especially Kochi residents in large numbers,” said a tourism department official.