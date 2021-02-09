Experts call for ‘safety audit’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the continuous occurrence of fire outbreaks in industrial units across Ernakulam, experts point towards the need to conduct safety audit regularly.According to them, a majority of the mishaps occurred due to electricity short circuit. “Systematic electrification will ensure safety and avoid mishaps. However, small-scale industrial units often fail to comply with proper electrification,” said Pramod Madhavan, founder of Strategic Alliance Ventures, an organisation conducting safety auditing.

He pointed out that electrical safety audit using thermography is the lone solution to control the fire outbreak. “Though most of these units undergo several audits prior to the approval, officials don’t conduct any audits thereafter.

Through thermography, safety audit of electrical circuits can be easily conducted just like a body scanner. It will point out the issues in circuit design as well,” he said. Recently, fire broke out at a paint manufacturing unit at Aroor and Kalamassery industrial estate in Kochi.