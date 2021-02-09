Gas Insulated Substation: The power is here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Overcoming many obstacles, KSEB’s much-awaited 220 kV Gas Insulated Substation in Kaloor was dedicated to the city by Electricity Minister M M Mani. The first-of-its-kind facility will provide seamless power supply to five substations in the city

While inaugurating Kochi’s brand new 220 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS), Electricity Minister M M Mani called for active cooperation from the public to implement innovative projects on time. “Despite the relentless and sincere efforts by officials, the board faced several issues during the implementation of the project. Both public and officials have an equal responsibility in the modernisation of our power sector.

With the execution of the substation project, we will be able to provide seamless electricity supply to the residents of Kochi,” said the minister. The project, estimated at `150 crore — including the four-km overhead cable from Brahmapuram to Thuthiyoor and a seven-km-long underground cableS from Thuthiyoor to Kaloor — was completed for `130 crore.

Echoing a similar sentiment, P T Thomas, MLA, who chaired the event said that a total of 12 agencies were involved in the implementation of the substation project. “When laying Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cables began, there was opposition from residents associations, PWD, NHAI, Thrikkakara municipality and Kochi Corporation regarding digging up roads. It took more than eight meetings to resolve the issues. Still, the officials have managed to complete the project in record time” he said.

The newly-inaugurated 220 kV Gas Insulated

Substation at Kaloor

The Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line and the Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cableS were also launched at the event. The upgradation of Kaloor substation was taken up under the Transgrid 2.0 programme. Considering the waterlogging issues in the area, the new substation is placed on a one-metre-high platform.

Normally, a 220 Kv substation requires four acres of land. However, the Kaloor substation has been installed in 55 cents of land.The project will ensure power supply to substations at Edappally, Ernakulam North, High Court, Perumanoor and Marine Drive. With the reduction in transmission loss, KSEB is expected to save around `25 crore per year.

Kothamangalam 220 Kv substation

On Monday, the minister also inaugurated the new 220 kV substation at Kothamangalam under Transgrid 2.0 project. The existing 66 kV grid substation, which was built decades ago, handles the electricity transmission from Pallivasal and Chenkulam hydropower projects. The project will improve the transmission to substations at Perumbavoor, Edathala, Aluva, Koothattukulam, and Muvattupuzha.

The project would add two 220/110-kV transformers and two 110/11 kV transformers to the three existing 220 kV feeder bays and eight 110 Kv feeder bays inside the substation. KSEB has built a new 3.6 km-long 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line along the Idukki-Madakkatha lines for the project. Though the project was estimated to cost `74 crore, it was completed for just `52 crore.

Round-the-clock connectivity

The minister said that the state aims to provide round-the-clock electricity supply sans outages across the state. “We are producing only 40 per cent of our power demand. Though hydropower is cheap, the state is facing a dearth of resources and possibilities of new hydro projects are grim. Coal and Naphtha projects are also not feasible. Still, a central agency is conducting a feasibility study for implementing a second power plant at Idukki dam,” he said.

1,000 MW solar power

The state government is also looking to increase the production of solar power across the state, said the minister. “We have put forth 1,000 MW solar projects by installing solar panels in fallow lands, dams and on rooftops of residential and commercial buildings. We have received 2,80,000 applications under the solar project so far,” said the minister.

Filament free state

The minister also pointed out the ambitious ‘filament free state’ which will reduce overall power consumption. “While boosting our production, we also have to think about reducing consumption. Under the ‘filament-free state’ project, we are distributing LED lamps and have already handed over one crore bulbs to our customers. Our aim is to reduce transmission loss and improve our distribution,” said the minister.

A quick recap

200-Kv gas-insulated substation

Estimated cost: H150 cr

Completed on: H130 cr

Construction commenced: July 2018

Launched on: February 2021

Current requirement: Around

80 MW Capacity of the new facility: 320 MW Contractors: GE, L&T, KEI